Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after buying an additional 182,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,159. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.73 and a 1 year high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

