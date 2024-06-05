Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,035 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ternium worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 63.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,270. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

