Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.27. 1,595,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.70 and a 200 day moving average of $624.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

