CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.05.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $17.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.17. 4,061,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 892.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

