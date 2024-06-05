CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $415.00 to $420.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,507,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 3,421,584 shares.The stock last traded at $321.15 and had previously closed at $305.58.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
