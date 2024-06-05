Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Crown worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Crown by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 104.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

