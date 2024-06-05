CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

