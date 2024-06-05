DA Davidson Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.17. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.72 per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $220.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

