DA Davidson Weighs in on SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $197,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

