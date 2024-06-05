Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.48

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 18289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

