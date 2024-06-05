Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.36. 336,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,206,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 320,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,800 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

