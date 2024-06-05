Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $191.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $192.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.07. 263,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,994. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 127.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 395.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

