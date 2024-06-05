DCF Advisers LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prothena accounts for about 1.7% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Prothena worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

PRTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 48,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,046. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.24. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

