DCF Advisers LLC Sells 9,820 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,272. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

