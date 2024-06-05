DCF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,438. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

