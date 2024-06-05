Decred Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.91 or 0.00029498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $336.66 million and $2.81 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012087 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 470.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,103,428 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

