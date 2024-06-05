DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00083747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00029535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012001 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

