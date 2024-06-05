Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. 10,233,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,902,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

