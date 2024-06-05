Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.25% of Delta Air Lines worth $842,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,196. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.