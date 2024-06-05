DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.89% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $67,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 298,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

