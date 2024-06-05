dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38,523.03

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.29 million and $38,523.03 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,510,181 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99710417 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,847.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

