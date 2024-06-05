Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,759 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,175,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 392,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 112,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $949.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $34.52.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

