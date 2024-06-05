Divi Hits Market Cap of $7.85 Million (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $250,801.49 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00051259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,898,189,438 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,897,342,187.662923. The last known price of Divi is 0.00200153 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $251,281.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.