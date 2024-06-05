Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Boosted by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,306 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 2.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $261,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 5,429,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

