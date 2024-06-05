Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.33-3.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

