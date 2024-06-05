Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DNB opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

About Dun & Bradstreet

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

