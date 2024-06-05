Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is TSG Consumer Partners LP’s Largest Position

TSG Consumer Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,550,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935,070 shares during the period. Dutch Bros makes up 69.7% of TSG Consumer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TSG Consumer Partners LP owned 0.26% of Dutch Bros worth $1,474,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 102,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $3,506,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,724,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. 3,279,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 208.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

