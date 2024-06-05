Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 41,600 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 0.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,213,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 813,704 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 3,318,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,055. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

