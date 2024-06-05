Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $10.96 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up about 3.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Kanzhun worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $98,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 421,441 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kanzhun by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,050,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,280,000 after buying an additional 581,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kanzhun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,237,000 after buying an additional 222,649 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.6 %

BZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.53. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

