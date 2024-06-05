Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

EVV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 201,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,931. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

