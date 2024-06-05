Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 114,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 167,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

