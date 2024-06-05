Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

EFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 62,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,143. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

