Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $6.42 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,321. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

