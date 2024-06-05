Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $6.42 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,321. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
