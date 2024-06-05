Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 32,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,769. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.