Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

ETB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 23,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,766. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

