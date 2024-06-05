Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ETV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

