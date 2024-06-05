Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
