Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 475 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Hershey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $200.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $263.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.