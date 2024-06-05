Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

