Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EFX opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

