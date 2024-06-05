Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LOB opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.