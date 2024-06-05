Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ICE opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

