Edinburgh Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:EDIN)

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment stock opened at GBX 736.50 ($9.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 714.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 685.12. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 612.70 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 746 ($9.56).

In other Edinburgh Investment news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman purchased 732 shares of Edinburgh Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.74) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,396.21). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

