Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,108 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. 173,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,974. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

