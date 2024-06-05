Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,680 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DINO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 201,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

