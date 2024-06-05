Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,843 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 108,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

