Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 137,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

