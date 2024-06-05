Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,925 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Manhattan Associates accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,465,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.