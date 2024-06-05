Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,121 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,659. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 200,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

