Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,208 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after buying an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. 3,184,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,276,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

